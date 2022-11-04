Finance

Spoiled food, water leaks: What to know about rising fridge safety complaints

November 4, 2022
Hattie Francis

When Americans complain about dangerous products to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, their No. 1 target is appliances, according to a USA TODAY analysis of more than a decade of data.

But in the last two years, an unprecedented spike in complaints focused on just one kind of appliance: refrigerators, mainly those made by Samsung.

As of July, the most recent month for complete data, consumers this year had registered 471 safety complaints related to refrigerators — the highest figure since such data was first published in 2011. That’s five times the annual number of fridge complaints from just three years ago.

And Samsung owners comprised more than three out of four of all refrigerator safety complaints filed since 2020.

In a class action suit against Samsung, Plaintiff Matthew Jordan used a thermal imaging camera that he said shows unsafe temperature variations inside the refrigerator.

Samsung buyers cited malfunctioning ice makers, over-freezing in the ice compartment, water leakages, fire hazards, food spoilage, and multiple stomach-related ailments they blamed on refrigerators running above the temperature at which products can be safely stored.

Is there a Samsung recall? 

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has not issued any warning or recall.  