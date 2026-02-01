Anyone Can Win the Super Bowl after “Unhinged” NFL Season

(STL.News) There have been plenty of twists and turns throughout the 2025 NFL season, leaving analysts grasping for ways to explain what has happened. All those preseason predictions, expert picks, and analysis (often using AI these days) have been upended.

The New York Times recently called the NFL season “unhinged,” which is as good a word as any to describe what has gone on. The NFL Super Bowl odds have felt upside down since September.

Teams like the Patriots, Jaguars, Seahawks, and 49ers, who were predicted to have poor or mediocre campaigns, now find themselves near the top of the betting markets. Teams like the Lions and Chiefs, who were near the top in September, have no postseason football.

The Times’ assertion that almost half the NFL teams’ fanbases will feel they have a shot at Super Bowl LX also feels correct. One reason analysts have had such difficulty explaining the season’s narrative is that there have been no standout teams, no juggernauts. Or you can look at it another way: there have been almost a dozen standout teams.

One of the most interesting things we can say going into the Playoffs is that all the teams have at least one scalp, i.e., beating a rival contender, but equally, all teams have suffered a loss to a rival. It’s a merry-go-round of ‘Team A beat Team B, but B was beaten by C, and A beat C’.

To give you an example, the Seahawks are the favorites for the Super Bowl at the time of writing, but that could easily change in the coming days or hours. We know that because it has changed so often this season, it feels fruitless to talk about a single team being the favorite.

The Seahawks are one of three NFC West teams to claim a Playoff spot, joining the LA Rams and San Francisco 49ers. In recent months, teams from this division have taken the most money in the betting markets, although, as mentioned, the team considered the favorite has changed. They have all beaten each other, and it just feels like nobody has an advantage in terms of momentum.

The Patriots have been the story of the AFC

Over in the AFC, you have teams like the Broncos, Patriots, and Jaguars, all of whom were not necessarily tagged as Playoff contenders. They have all had remarkable seasons, regardless of what happens now. The fans will want more, of course, but each team has flaws, and it’s going to be highly interesting to see how they deal with them in the cauldron of the Playoffs.

And then you have the wounded animals – teams like the Bills and Eagles. Buffalo and Philadelphia (the reigning champs) have not been at their best all season, but they still made their way to the Playoffs yet again. They have postseason experience that most of their rivals lack. It could be the difference-maker, making some of those preseason predictions look a bit more sensible.

All of these point to an intriguing few weeks ahead in the Playoffs. We can’t say with any definite confidence that having such an open race for Super Bowl LX makes the action better, but with so many fanbases excited for football in January and, perhaps, February, this “unhinged” season could turn out to be one of the most memorable.