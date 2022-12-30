SPINDLE (SPD) Falls 0.32%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Friday – InvestorsObserver

SPINDLE (SPD) has been relatively more volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Friday, the crypto has fallen 31.66% to $0.000004584855249.

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives SPINDLE a high volatility rank of 84, placing it in the top 16% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

SPD’s high volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.SPINDLE price is favorably positioned going forward. With support at $0.00000313172035696914 and resistance set at $0.00000529496805705128. This leaves SPINDLE with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

