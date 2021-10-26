John Kerry’s Travel to the United Kingdom & Italy

October 26, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
John Kerry’s Travel to the United Kingdom & Italy

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry’s Travel to the United Kingdom and Italy

Washington, DC (STL.NewsThe US Department of State released the following statement:

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to London, United Kingdom on October 26, 2021 to continue ongoing discussions with counterparts from the People’s Republic of China on efforts to address the climate crisis ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Secretary Kerry will then travel to Rome, Italy on October 30 to join President Biden for the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

On November 1, Secretary Kerry will travel to Glasgow, United Kingdom for COP26.

For media inquiries, please contact ClimateComms@state.gov.

About Maryam Shah 6307 Articles
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles