John Kerry’s Travel to the United Kingdom & Italy

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry’s Travel to the United Kingdom and Italy

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to London, United Kingdom on October 26, 2021 to continue ongoing discussions with counterparts from the People’s Republic of China on efforts to address the climate crisis ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Secretary Kerry will then travel to Rome, Italy on October 30 to join President Biden for the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

On November 1, Secretary Kerry will travel to Glasgow, United Kingdom for COP26.

