Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry’s Travel to France

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Following the conclusion of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Paris, France to participate in “The Power of Green: Our Future is Now” on Monday, November 15, 2021. Organized by the U.S. Commercial Service, U.S. Embassy Paris, and Business France, this conference will convene key government and business leaders from the United States, France, and Europe to highlight real-world, technology-driven solutions to tackle the climate crisis, and showcase how green energy technologies will help shape the future.