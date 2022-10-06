Spain to issue net 70 billion euros worth of bonds in 2023 – budget draft



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A woman shows Euros after leaving an exchange office in Havana, Cuba, September 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini/File Photo



MADRID (Reuters) – Spain plans to issue a net 70 billion euros ($69.03 billion) worth of bonds in 2023, 5 billion euros less that it plans to issue in 2022, according to a budget draft released on Thursday by the government.

In gross terms, the Spanish treasury plans to issue some 257 billion euros in bonds in 2023, the document said.

($1 = 1.0141 euros)