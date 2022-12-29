SPAC Mount Rainier postpones vote on HUB Cyber Security merger to Jan. 4

zimmytws

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER) has postponed a special shareholder’s meeting to vote on its proposed merger with Israeli firm HUB Cyber Security to Jan. 4.

The SPAC said in a filing that it moved the vote to allow shareholders more time to review information added to the meeting’s proxy statement. The special meeting had originally been scheduled for Dec. 30.

Mount Rainier and HUB Cyber Security announced plans to merge in March, with the combined company valued at around $1.2B.

