SPAC Eastern Stone moves shareholders vote on ICONIQ merger to Tuesday

zimmytws

SPAC Eastern Stone Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESSC) has adjourned a special shareholders vote on its planned merger with EV maker NWTN until Nov. 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Based in Dubai, NTWN is the parent company of smart EV developer ICONIQ, which has been focusing on developing passenger-centric green vehicles for families and businesses.

The companies agreed to merger in April through a deal that pegged the value of the combined company at around $2.5B.

