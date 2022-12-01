S&P, Nasdaq, Dow on track to end mixed following Powell-inspired rally

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News U.S. stocks struggled to make headway on Thursday, as investors stayed mostly indecisive while parsing economic data on manufacturing and digesting the previous day’s massive rally that was driven by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s comments on slowing rate hikes. Treasury yields continued their retreat while the dollar slipped. Focus will now be on Friday’s jobs report, which will give an idea of how much the Federal Reserve’s tightening has affected the labor market, which has remained remarkably resilient. With less than an hour of trading left, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) was up 0.12% at 11,481.20 points, having swung back and forth across the flatline for most of the day. The S&P 500 (SP500) had pared some of its losses and was now 0.10% lower at 4,075.99 points, wavering around its 200-day moving average. The benchmark index had closed above that key technical level on Wednesday. “The S&P 500 Index rally from key support near 3500 is approaching our base-case set of technical targets that now sit in the 4100s. We do not believe the market will sustain a break above that resistance zone and expect the index to pullback in the first quarter. Initial support rests at 3900,” JPMorgan’s Jason Hunter said in a note. The Dow (DJI) underperformed the other two indices, having slipped 0.60% to 34,383.31 points. The blue-chip index was weighed down by a slump in shares of Salesforce (CRM) after the cloud-based software company’s shock co-CEO exit. Of the 11 S&P sectors, eight were trading in the red, with Real Estate falling the most. Communication Services, Health Care and Technology were the three gainers. “Despite the lateness in the year and the distraction of the World Cup, investors saw Powell’s speech as signaling that the FOMC would become more judicious in deciding future rate hikes,” Standard Chartered Steve Englander wrote “Powell was not overly dovish, but with his previous comments having been seen as intentionally hawkish, this set of comments anchored 50bps as the almost certain hike on 16 December and put 2 February pricing into 50-50 between 25 and 50bps, rather than heavily skewed to 50bps.” Rates continued to fall, adding onto the previous day’s retreat. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) fell 17 basis points to 3.53%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) fell 12 basis points to 4.25%. Meanwhile, the dollar index (DXY) was down 1.2% at 104.76. Following Powell’s remarks, traders “moderated their views on the likely pace of rate hikes over the months ahead, with terminal rate pricing down from 5.01% the previous day to 4.92% by the close yesterday,” Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid said. “In the meantime, the rate priced for end-2023 came down by an even larger -21.3bps on the day to 4.43%.” In economic data, the ISM manufacturing index contracted for the first time since May 2020, which appeared to raise some fears that the Fed’s rapid tightening could increase the chances of a recession. The “bigger picture is that the index already has fallen sharply since January, by around eight points, and output growth has weakened substantially,” Pantheon Macro’s Ian Shepherdson said. “This slowdown has been driven largely by the effects of tighter monetary policy, which have yet to be fully absorbed.” October personal spending and income showed that spending was up 0.8% and income was up 0.7%. The core PCE price index, which is closely followed by the Fed as its favored inflation gauge, came in at +0.2% M/M vs. the anticipated +0.3%. The number of Americans filing for weekly jobless claims fell by 16K to 225K compared to the forecasted 235K. Among active stock movers, Dollar General (DG) fell after disappointing quarterly results and forecasts. Costco (COST) slipped after its monthly sales missed estimates. Along with Salesforce, the three companies accounted for the top three losers on the S&P 500. Okta (OKTA) is rallying after blowing away expectations on results and forecasts. Luxury fashion retail platform Farftech (FTCH) tumbled after issuing a guidance update.