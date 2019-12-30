S&P Dow Jones Indices News: Addition to the S&P BSE IPO Index

MUMBAI (STL.News) With reference to Notice No: 20191227-33, Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (Exchange ticker – 542907), is being listed on BSE effective Monday, December 30, 2019. Effective at the open of Wednesday, January 01, 2020, the stock will be added to the below index.

