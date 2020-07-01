Southern Illinois Man Seth W. Sorensen Indicted For Stealing Mail From Okawville And Collinsville Residents

(STL.News) – A federal grand jury for the Southern District of Illinois has returned an indictment charging Seth

W. Sorensen, 45, with one count of mail theft and four counts of possessing stolen mail.

According to the indictment, Sorensen stole mail out of a residential mailbox on R&R Drive in

Okawville. The indictment also charges Sorensen with possessing stolen mail addressed to a second

Okawville resident and three residents of Collinsville. All of the crimes charged allegedly

occurred in February 2019.

Sorensen is currently serving a three year sentence for an unrelated crime. His initial appearance

and trial dates have not been set. Each charge carries up to five years in prison and a maximum

fine of $250,000.

An indictment is merely a formal charge against a defendant. Under the law, a defendant is presumed

to be innocent of a charge until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a

jury.

The investigation was conducted by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the

Collinsville Police Department, and the Okawville Police Department.

