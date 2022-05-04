South Texas: Enrique Perez Sentenced for Smuggling Meth

South Texas man, Enrique Perez sentenced for smuggling 17 kilos of meth

(STL.News) A 55-year-old Ennis resident has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of possession with the intent to distribute kilograms of meth, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Enrique Perez pleaded guilty Feb. 8.

Today, U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton ordered Perez to serve 120 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

On Dec. 1, 2021, Perez arrived at the Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol (BP) checkpoint driving a maroon Chrysler sedan. Authorities believed he was carrying illegal narcotics and referred him to secondary inspection.

There, they discovered Zip-loc packages containing a crystal-like substance in the doors and trunk of the vehicle. It was later determined to be 17.659 kilograms of meth with an estimated street value of $529,770.

At the time of his plea, Perez admitted that he agreed to transport the drugs to Houston for $6,000.

Previously released on bond, Perez was taken into custody following the sentencing today where he will remain pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Parker Gochenour prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today