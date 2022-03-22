South Dakota Governor Noem Signs Tax Reforms

South Dakota Governor Noem Repeals Concealed Carry Fees, Signs Tax Reforms and “Open for Business” Bills into Law

PIERRE, SD (STL.News) Governor Kristi Noem has signed tax reforms and “Open for Business” bills into law, including SB 212, which repeals all concealed carry fees for South Dakota residents.

“It will not cost you a penny to exercise your Second Amendment rights in South Dakota,” said Governor Noem. “We are guaranteeing the rights and freedoms of our people, including the freedom for South Dakotans to conduct business as they see fit. We are continuing to promote “Open for Business” policies, and our tax code will reflect that for as long as I am Governor.”

Governor Noem also signed the following 13 tax reforms and “Open for Business” bills:

Governor Noem has signed 212 bills into law and vetoed one this legislative session.