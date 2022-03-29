South Dakota Governor Appoints Michael Houdyshell

South Dakota Governor Noem Appoints Michael Houdyshell as Secretary of Revenue

PIERRE, SD (STL.News) Governor Kristi Noem announced that she is appointing Michael Houdyshell to serve as Secretary of the Department of Revenue (DOR), effective April 1, 2022.

“During Michael’s time at the Department of Revenue, he has helped maintain South Dakota’s status as one of the least taxed states in the nation,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I trust that he will continue that focus as he serves the people of South Dakota in his new role as Secretary.”

Michael has served at DOR for 11 years. He has served as the Chief Legal Counsel of the Department of Revenue since June 2018. Previously, he spent seven years as the Director of the Property and Special Taxes Division with the Department of Revenue and three years as Staff Attorney for the Department of Public Safety.

“I am honored to serve Governor Noem and the citizens of South Dakota as Revenue secretary,” said Michael Houdyshell. “Fair and consistent tax administration is vital to the economic stability of the state. I have spent over the last decade of my career working to ensure the department is treating all taxpayers equitably, regardless of whether they are a small business, a Fortune 500 company, a property owner, or a regulated industry, and I intend to continue to do so in this exciting new role.”

Michael obtained a bachelor’s degree in History from Black Hills State University and a J.D. from the University of South Dakota School of Law. He has been a licensed attorney in South Dakota since April 2007 and is active in the State Bar Association.

Michael and his wife Hannah live in Pierre with their three children. You can find a picture of Michael here.