South Dakota; Carl Francis Martin Charged with Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor | USAO-SD

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Pine Ridge, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Aggravated Sexual Abuse, Sexual Abuse, and Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

Carl Francis Martin, a/k/a Roy Martin, age 20, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann and pleaded not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is any term of imprisonment up to life in a federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, up to life of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The charges relate to Martin sexually abusing a female by force and at a time when she was incapable of declining participation in a sexual act, in January 2020 near Pine Ridge. Martin also sexually abused a minor, who was between the ages of 12 and 16, in September 2019 near Pine Ridge.

The charges are merely accusations and Martin is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Sazama is prosecuting the case.

Martin was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has been set for November 10, 2020.

