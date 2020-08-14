South Charleston Man Eric Wiseman Pleads Guilty to Drug Crime

(STL.News) – A South Charleston man pled guilty today to a federal drug crime, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Eric Wiseman, 39, pled guilty to attempting to possess with intent to distribute marijuana.

“Arranging for the delivery of marijuana and the sale of marijuana amounts to drug trafficking,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “U.S. Attorneys don’t make the laws. I don’t make the laws, I enforce the laws – all laws. Marijuana is illegal under federal law and my office prosecutes all federal crimes, including those involving marijuana.”

Wiseman admitted that on November 7, 2019, he attempted to possess approximately 6.1 kg of marijuana and had arranged for the delivery of this marijuana to his residence in South Charleston. Wiseman further admitted he had intended to distribute this marijuana for sale. Officers with the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) intercepted the marijuana delivery and then conducted a controlled delivery of a package to his residence as part of their investigation.

Wiseman faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on November 12, 2020.

The Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) conducted the investigation. Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Negar M. Kordestani is handling the prosecution.

