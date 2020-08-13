South Bend Man Jamar Sims Sentenced To 70 Months In Prison

(STL.News) – Jamar Sims, age 27, of South Bend, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio upon his plea of guilty to distribution of methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II.

Mr. Sims was sentenced to 70 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

According to documents in this case, in November 2018, Mr. Sims sold methamphetamine to a person working for the police. In March of 2019, he sold methamphetamine to the same cooperating person. On both occasions, investigators watched Sims travel from a residence on Bowman Street in South Bend to conduct the transactions. Sims also indicated to the cooperator that he had a variety of drugs to sell.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel Gabrielse.

