South Africa’s National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States government and the American people, I send my congratulations to all South Africans on the 26th anniversary of the founding of your vibrant democracy.

A strong U.S. – South Africa relationship benefits both our nations. Close collaboration on key issues including health, security, and trade is essential to advancing our shared interests. Our countries are working together to unlock private sector investment and boost growth and economic opportunities for both our peoples. In addition, ongoing U.S.-South Africa educational and cultural exchanges will expand the strong people-to-people connections between our two countries.

As South Africans around the world mark this important occasion, and as the United States, South Africa, and countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic, we reaffirm our shared commitment to promote the health and well-being of our peoples, as well as the democratic values advanced by our governments and espoused in our respective constitutions.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE