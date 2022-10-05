Sotera stock slumps 11% as Citi cuts to Neutral on increased litigation risk

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) stock fell ~11% on Oct. 5 after Citi downgraded the sterilization service provider to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $9, down from $25, citing a recent jury verdict linked to carcinogenic ethylene oxide emissions and related increase in litigation and financial risk.

In September, a Cook County jury in Illinois awarded $363M to Sue Kamuda who had filed a lawsuit against the company’s Sterigenics unit alleging that emissions from its plant caused her breast cancer.

According to a CBS report, Kamuda is the first of more than 700 plaintiffs who have blamed Sterigenics for causing sickness by emitting the cancer-causing toxin in the surrounding area for decades.

Citi analyst Patrick Donnelly said the loss of the Kamuda trial appeal and subsequent trial losses would have a materially negative impact on the company’s balance sheet and liquidity position going ahead.

The SA Quant Rating on SHC is Strong Sell, which takes into account factors such as Momentum, Profitability, and Valuation among others. SHC has a B- factor grade for Valuation and F factor grade for Momentum. The rating is in contrast to the average Wall Street Analysts’ Rating of Hold, wherein 5 out of 8 analysts tag the stock as such.

JPMorgan had also downgraded Sotera in September following the legal setback.