Detroit Area Software Developer Indicted for Employment Tax Crimes

(STL.News) A federal grand jury in Detroit, Michigan, returned an indictment charging a Michigan man for not paying over employment taxes to the IRS.

According to the indictment, Yigal Ziv, of West Bloomfield, owned and operated Multinational Technologies Inc. (MTI), a software developer for manufacturing products. Ziv allegedly was responsible for filing MTI’s quarterly employment tax returns and collecting and paying to the IRS payroll taxes withheld from employees’ wages. From the first quarter of 2014 through the first quarter of 2018, Ziv allegedly collected approximately $691,000 in employment taxes from MTI’s employees but did not file employment tax returns or pay the withheld taxes to the IRS.

Even after learning of the IRS’s ongoing criminal investigation in May 2018, Ziv allegedly also did not file MTI’s employment tax returns from the fourth quarter of 2019 through the fourth quarter of 2020 and did not pay over to the IRS approximately $199,000 in payroll taxes withheld from MTI’s employees. According to the indictment, during the same period he did not pay over taxes to the IRS, Ziv caused MTI to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars for his own personal benefit, including home mortgage payments, luxury auto lease payments and department store purchases.

If convicted, Ziv faces up to five years in prison for each of the 22 counts of willful failure to collect or pay over employment taxes. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison for the Eastern District of Michigan made the announcement.

IRS Criminal-Investigation is investigating the case.

Trial Attorneys Kenneth C. Vert and George Meggali of the Justice Department’s Tax Division are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

