Social Distancing Patio/Parking Lot Party at Candicci’s Restaurant in Ballwin

Social Distancing Patio and Parking Lot Party at Candicci’s Restaurant to Ensure Customers Safety

Ballwin, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar opened tonight with a bash after local fans and customers that have been couped up for two months. They flooded Candicci’s, observing the social distancing requirements naturally, resulting in an excellent evening of renewing friendships and enjoying live music provided by The Convertibles and Sharisse.

The property owner and city cooperated with Candicci’s to utilize the parking lot for seating and space for the band, creating sufficient social space to meet/exceed the requirements to ensure everybody’s safety.

The evening was such a great success that they will be repeating the event tomorrow, Friday, May 22, 2020, from 7 pm to 10 pm. with reservation required to control the crowd.

Live music will be a repeat of tonight’s performance featuring The Convertibles and Sharisse.

For reservations, please call (636) 220-8989. For parking lot seating, please bring lawn chairs for seating. Cars will park by their front door. The parking lot by the patio will be dedicated for lawn chair seating.

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar is located at 100 Holloway Rd, Ballwin, MO 63011