Sixto Jorge Díaz Colón – Sentenced for Extortion – Obstruction

Former Media Producer Sixto Jorge Díaz Colón Sentenced for Extortion and Obstruction of Justice

(STL.News) A former media producer, Sixto Jorge Díaz Colón, was sentenced Friday to four years and three months in prison for extortion and obstruction of justice related to his involvement in a scheme to obtain money in exchange for preventing the release of chat messages involving senior officials in the government of Puerto Rico.

According to court documents, in June 2019, Sixto Jorge Díaz Colón, 54, of San Juan, attempted to extort a public official in the government of Puerto Rico. Díaz Colón attempted to secure a $300,000 payment and other things of value from the official in exchange for the assurance that a third party would not publicly disclose certain messages containing damaging information about various public officials in the government. When approached by the FBI in July 2019, Díaz Colón deleted messages containing information about his involvement in the scheme before surrendering his cellular telephone to the authorities.

