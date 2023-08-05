Facebook Twitter
HomeGeneralSixto Jorge Díaz Colón - Sentenced for Extortion - Obstruction
General

Sixto Jorge Díaz Colón – Sentenced for Extortion – Obstruction

Smith
By Smith
0
29
Sixto Jorge Díaz Colón - Sentenced for Extortion - Obstruction
Sixto Jorge Díaz Colón - Sentenced for Extortion - Obstruction

Former Media Producer Sixto Jorge Díaz Colón Sentenced for Extortion and Obstruction of Justice

(STL.News) A former media producer, Sixto Jorge Díaz Colón, was sentenced Friday to four years and three months in prison for extortion and obstruction of justice related to his involvement in a scheme to obtain money in exchange for preventing the release of chat messages involving senior officials in the government of Puerto Rico.

According to court documents, in June 2019, Sixto Jorge Díaz Colón, 54, of San Juan, attempted to extort a public official in the government of Puerto Rico.  Díaz Colón attempted to secure a $300,000 payment and other things of value from the official in exchange for the assurance that a third party would not publicly disclose certain messages containing damaging information about various public officials in the government.  When approached by the FBI in July 2019, Díaz Colón deleted messages containing information about his involvement in the scheme before surrendering his cellular telephone to the authorities.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow for the District of Puerto Rico, Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division, and Special Agent in Charge Joseph Gonzalez of the FBI San Juan Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI San Juan Field Office investigated the case.

Trial Attorney Michael N. Lang of the Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section (PIN) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Myriam Fernández-González for the District of Puerto Rico prosecuted the case.  Former PIN Trial Attorney James Pearce, former Trial Attorney Byron Jones of the Criminal Division’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Henwood for the District of Puerto Rico provided assistance.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Justice

Previous article
De Palm Tree Restaurant Reopens on Hampton Avenue
Next article
SEC Awards – $104M – Whistleblowers
Smith
Smithhttps://stlouisweb.design/
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith designed a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories.  Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Facebook Twitter

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright © 2023 STL.News
MORE STORIES
EPA Public Engagement in Detroit - Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

EPA Public Engagement in Detroit – Great Lakes Restoration