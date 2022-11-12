Sit tight! Bulls are here to stay; Nifty50 may hit 18,500 in November 2022: Amit Jain

“I can assure each Indian investor that our market will be the first market in the world to touch a new lifetime high, in comparison to any other stock market in the world,” says Amit Jain, Co-founder, Ashika Global Family Office Services.

In an interview with ETMarkets, Jain, said: “The Nifty50 may cross 18500 and Bank Nifty may cross 42500 next week or by end of November 2022” Edited excerpts:

A volatile week for equity markets. What led to the price action?

Yes, this week was volatile in line with the global markets. However, the trend was positive and hence it is good news for investors.

This week we saw unprecedented results of the US mid-term election which had an outcome, completely opposite to media poll projections.

This led to mid-weak volatility across all asset classes in the World. Now even gold and other commodities are appreciating, as the dollar index is on a declining trend.

How is Nifty50 likely to trade in the coming week? Any important levels that one should watch out for in Nifty and NiftyBank?

There are very high chances that both Bank Nifty & Nifty will touch a new high next week if we continue to get support from global markets.



The Nifty50 may cross 18,500 and Bank Nifty may cross 42,500 next week or by end of November 2022.

India VIX fell which is a good sign but does this mean that it is a good buy on the dip market? Any strategy that traders can deploy on Nifty/NiftyBank?

Yes, Indian VIX is closing almost to its year low – around 14, which reflects more stability in the market going forward. Every dip in the Indian market may be a buying opportunity in the right sectors.

Active Nifty options traders may sell next week 17500 put, keeping a stop loss of 17800 for the coming expiry. I will not be taking a bet on Bank Nifty for this week, as there may be some development around Credit Suisse.

Small and midcaps also witnessed some selling – how should one play this theme?

Yes, once Nifty stabilizes above 18000 for a week or two, we will see momentum in the mid and small-cap space. There are some excellent buying opportunities in this space at current levels.

Long-term Investors may invest in quality midcap companies in sectors such as Pharma, IT & Banks.

In terms of sectors, healthcare stocks saw selling pressure while metal stocks attracted buying. What led to the price action?

Pharma is a more export-oriented sector and hence, with a decline in the dollar index, it got hurt due to a possible squeeze in the dollar margins.

On the other hand, all metals stocks rallied, as the Dollar index is down from its peak of 115 to 108 as of now. We have seen a Global rally in all metal prices this week.

Any 2-3 trading ideas for the next 3-4 weeks?

Keeping a month’s time frame in mind, we are bullish on , & , with strict stop losses of 5% from current market prices.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

