Sirron Little Pleads Guilty to Trafficking a Girl

Washington, D.C. Man, Sirron Little Pleads Guilty to Trafficking a 15-Year-Old Homeless Girl for His Prostitution Business

Defendant Took All of the Victim’s Money, Physically Assaulted the Victim, and Threatened the Victim with a Firearm

Sirron Little, age 31, of Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty yesterday to sex trafficking of a minor female to engage in commercial sex acts. Little recruited the victim, who was homeless and 15 years old at the time, to work for him as a prostitute.

The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; and Chief Malik Aziz of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

According to his plea agreement, Little recruited Victim 1 to work for him as a sex worker in April 2018, when she was 15 years old and homeless. Victim 1 worked for Little, engaging in sex acts for money, until December 4, 2018.

Little used his cell phone to communicate with Victim 1 regarding the prostitution business, to post scantily clad photos of Victim 1 on online dating services to solicit commercial sex clients and to advertise Victim 1 as a prostitute, and to arrange “dates” with commercial sex clients, in Washington D.C. and in Maryland.

Little initially had Victim 1 meet clients for “car dates” or had someone drive Victim 1 to a client’s residence. Eventually, Little moved the sex trafficking operation to motels in Prince George’s County, Maryland. In addition to meeting clients for car dates and at hotels, Little directed Victim 1 to walk along Allentown Road in Maryland and solicit clients directly on the street.

As detailed in the plea agreement, Victim 1 would typically see multiple clients per day, generating as much as $1,500 in a day. Little set the prices for the sex acts, set certain monetary goals for Victim 1, and required Victim 1 to give all the proceeds from the sex trafficking operation to Little. Little threatened to stop providing the victim with food, transportation, and shelter if she did not meet the monetary goals. Little admitted that he physically assaulted Victim 1 on multiple occasions, threatened Victim 1 with a firearm on at least one occasion, and engaged in sex acts with Victim 1.

On December 4, 2018, Victim 1 called emergency services and reported that Little had threatened her with a firearm and had an open warrant. When law enforcement responded to the hotel where Victim 1 and Little were staying, Victim 1 advised that she was having a fight with Little and that he was armed. Little was arrested and a loaded .40-caliber handgun was seized from the room, along with a 20-round box of ammunition and two cellular phones.

As part of his plea agreement, Little must register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

Little and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Little will be sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte has scheduled sentencing for December 6, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.

The case was investigated by the FBI-led Maryland Child Exploitation Task Force, created in 2010 to combat child prostitution, with members from10 state and federal law enforcement agencies. The Task Force coordinates with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Maryland State Police Child Recovery Unit to identify missing children being advertised online for prostitution.

MCETF partners with the Maryland Human Trafficking Task Force, formed in 2007 to discover and rescue victims of human trafficking while identifying and prosecuting offenders. Members include federal, state, and local law enforcement, as well as victim service providers and local community members.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the FBI and the Prince George’s County Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph R. Baldwin, who is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today