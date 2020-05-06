Sioux Falls Man Michael Shawn Thomas Sentenced on Meth Distribution Charges

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man convicted of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced on April 27, 2020, by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.

Michael Shawn Thomas, age 50, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Thomas was indicted for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance by a federal grand jury on July 9, 2019. He pled guilty on February 12, 2020.

On or about June 22, 2019, in the District of South Dakota, Thomas, did knowingly and intentionally possess with the intent to distribute, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual), a Schedule II controlled substance.

This case was investigated by Drug Enforcement Administration and the Sioux Falls Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney John E. Haak prosecuted the case.

Thomas was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

