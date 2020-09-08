Sioux Falls Man Apiemi Kebaso, Jr. Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man convicted of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced on August 31, 2020, by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.

Apiemi Kebaso, Jr., age 31, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Kebaso was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 8, 2018. He pled guilty on June 15, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from on or about March 19, 2018, when Kebaso knowingly and intentionally possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) in the District of South Dakota. On that date, he had in his possession 150.1 grams of methamphetamine, which was 97 percent pure, resulting in him possessing 145.5 grams of pure methamphetamine. Kebaso intended to distribute some or all of this methamphetamine to others.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer D. Mammenga prosecuted the case.

Kebaso was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

