Sioux City: Arrion Price Sentenced for Possessing a Firearm

Sioux City Man, Arrion Price With History of Violence Sentenced to 8 Years In Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

Price possessed a loaded gun after being convicted of Robbery, Burglary and Assault With a Dangerous Weapon.

(STL.News) A man who possessed a firearm as a felon was sentenced on April 26, 2022, to 8 years in federal prison.

Arrion Price, age 26, from Sioux City, Iowa, received the prison term after a December 2, 2021, guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Evidence in the case revealed that on June 8, 2021, Price was a passenger in a car when he and others were subject to a traffic stop. The stopping officer smelled marijuana, ordered everyone out of the car, and began a search. Price ran from the officer. A search of the car subsequently revealed a 9mm pistol and ammunition in the storage sleeve of the car seat directly in front of where Price had been seated.

The gun was loaded with one round in the chamber and 15 more rounds in the magazine. Price was eventually captured, and search of his person revealed marijuana. A search of Price’s phone revealed movies and pictures of Price with a gun that appeared identical to the gun discovered in the car.

Price has a lengthy history of violent behavior including incidents where he assaulted, robbed, and shot other persons. Price has recent criminal convictions for Robbery, Burglary and Assault With a Dangerous Weapon.

Price was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Price was sentenced to 96 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Price is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was investigated by the Sioux City, Iowa Police Department, the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Department of Justice – Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Forde Fairchild.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today