Simmons Investment Services Names First Wealth Advisor, Greg Gobble in St. Louis Market

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Simmons Investment Services, which provides investment services through LPL Financial, has named Greg Gobble vice president and wealth advisor, marking an expansion of Simmons’ presence in the St. Louis market. Gobble works with individuals and small business owners to provide a broad range of investment services including investment management and retirement planning.

“Greg’s commitment to client service and personalized financial advice aligns seamlessly with Simmons’ philosophy and values,” said Cary Curzon, wealth program director at Simmons Investment Services. “We look forward to his contributions and are proud to expand the depth of services we provide to our St. Louis clients.”

A St. Louis area native, Gobble brings nearly 30 years of financial services experience to his new role, with expertise ranging from retirement income planning to wealth transfer planning. He holds an accounting degree from Illinois State University.

Simmons Investment Services plans to continue to increase its St. Louis offerings following Gobble’s hire by adding additional associates throughout the first quarter of 2020.

