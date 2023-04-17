Siline’s Restaurant and Bar Opens in Ballwin, MO

Siline’s Restaurant and Bar Opens in Ballwin, Missouri, offering French West Indies and Caribbean Food.

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Siline’s Restaurant and Bar opened in December 2022 for special events and banquets but opened for dine-in in January 2023. This unique food menu is going over well with the residents, that have blessed this establishment with a Google Rating of 4.9 Stars.

Cuisines offered are:

French West Indies Food

Caribbean Food

Currently, they offer online ordering using the following platforms:

DoorDash

GrubHub

Uber Eats

eOrderSTL online ordering platform owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review, coming soon.

The latest news is as follows:

Received their liquor license to serve beer, wine, and liquor. They will begin serving breakfast in May 2023. They will be releasing a new expanded menu in April 2023. They will start offering a catering menu in April 2023. They were added to the restaurant directory on St. Louis Restaurant Review on April 17, 2023.

Address and phone:

15581 Manchester Road

Ballwin, Missouri 63011

Phone: 816-289-3311

