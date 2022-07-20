Sierra Hudson Sentenced for Obstruction of Mail

Former Postal Worker, Sierra Hudson Pleads Guilty then Sentenced to Probation and Community Service for Obstruction of Mail

United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that SIERRA HUDSON, age 35, of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty to obstruction of mail in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1701 on July 15, 2022. HUDSON was sentenced to five years’ probation, 100 hours of community service, a $1,000.00 fine, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee by United States District Court Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle.

According to court documents, HUDSON was employed by the United States Postal Service as a Letter Carrier and was assigned to work at the Central Carrier Station, New Orleans, LA 70122. From May 2020 through July 2020, HUDSON knowingly and willfully obstructed the passage of mail in that she unlawfully secreted, destroyed, detained, and delayed approximately 640 First Class postcards and 573 pieces of political mail that were recovered from a residential trash can.

HUDSON also unlawfully secreted, detained, and delayed approximately two First Class letters, 535 advertising flyers, and 20 nonprofit small parcels in the trunk of her personal vehicle.

This case was investigated by special agents from the U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General (“USPS-OIG”). The prosecution of this case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachal Cassagne.

