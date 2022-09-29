Should Indian investors continue with global stock buy as Dow enters bear grip?

Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the key benchmark for the US stock markets, plunged sharply recently, falling 20 per cent from its recent highs and entering the bear territory, known as the bear grip by investors.

The steep fall in the major index from Wall Street is significant as for the first time it has entered the bear grip since the pandemic-fuelled sell-off in early 2020. Also, it was the last US index to keep dodging the zone as the S&P 500 has been in the bear grip since June 2022. Tech heavy Nasdaq, on the other hand, has been struggling almost for a year now.

Multiple factors, including rising inflationary pressures, rate hikes, rising bond yields, geopolitical crisis and recession buzz are hurting the space. Strong demand with capped supply is making it worse for the equity markets.

Domestic investors, who put money in the overseas market, are trying to make the most of it. According to market experts, Indian investors are buying the dips, but selectively.

Viram Shah, Co-founder & CEO, Vested Finance, said historically, Indian investors have bought the dips in global behemoths and the trend remains on similar lines. “However, investors have turned cautious over the steady falls in stocks.”

According to data from Vested Finance, a platform that allows Indians to buy US stocks, local investors are buying the dips over the past week when it comes to the big tech stocks. The trend is not similar across the board.



Big tech companies like Apple, Amazon and Meta, which are 15 per cent, 31 per cent and 58 per cent down, respectively, on a year-to-date basis, have not seen a very significant jump.

Adding more to Apple’s woes, there are reports of a limited demand for its recently launched iPhone 14 series. A recent report from Bloomberg claimed that the company is backing off from plans to increase the production of its new iPhone.

On the other hand, investors have shown decent buying interest in Google’s parent Alphabet, Tesla, Microsoft and Netflix, which have seen a strong bounce in trading volumes.

Even these global mega-cap companies are trading 25-55 per cent down on a year-to-date basis, but investors are showing some faith on the discretionary expenditure picks.

Market participants said it is very hard to predict if the worst is over for the US stocks as recovery in the world’s biggest economy is dependent on various macro-economic factors, including inflation and interest rate hikes.

Pratik Oswal, Head of Passive Funds,

AMC, said amid the pessimism, corporate earnings have been a booster. “Growth has taken a hit but companies are generating cash and investors should focus on that in the long run.”

He added that investors should not attempt to time the market but keep their SIP intact in the global space, if they have any. “Investors must aim to diversify their investments at the global levels to mitigate currency risks.”

Market experts suggest that global investing can be an optimum way to make the most of the falling rupee as investors bring more Indian currency during the rupee depreciation. However, at all-time lows, they will have to pay more to buy dollars too.

Shah from Vested opined that the worst is not over for the US markets, considering the inflation and interest rate, but, from a diversification perspective, global investment is a big booster for Indian investors.

Motilal Oswal stated that overseas investing gives benefits to two asset classes — stocks and currency. “Rupee has been depreciating for almost two decades, due to higher inflation in India. Investors can make an extra 3-5 per cent on an average through this.”

