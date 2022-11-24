Shopping?io Integrates DINO LFG Enabling $DINO for E-Commerce Shopping

press release

PRESS RELEASE. Shopping.io announced their partnership with DINO LFG. DINO holders can now use their $DINO token for online purchases from major retailers like Amazon, eBay, Etsy, and Walmart.

Shopping.io is known for allowing holders to spend their crypto effortlessly on global eCommerce websites and offering international shipping to over 60 countries.

Moreover, by joining Shopping.io’s membership programs shoppers can enjoy cashback rewards (in the form of Shopping.io’s native token $SHOP) up to 20% when purchasing from major e-Commerce hubs such as Amazon, Walmart and Home Depot.

On Shopping.io shoppers can choose to pay from more than 150 Cryptocurrencies, starting today, Thursday 24th November they can also pay with $DINO Token which will be officially available to use via Shopping Pay, the payment processor.

Shopping.io is the first functioning bridge between cryptocurrency and eCommerce in a rapidly changing tech-centric world.

Celebration Benefits:

To celebrate the integration Shopping.io will offer 20% $SHOP BACK on every purchase that was made with $DINO and FREE international Shipping for 7 DAYS (Starting from the day of the announcement).

“We are so excited to give DINO holders the ability to shop with us! Giving the opportunity to allow shopping with cryptocurrency and enabling the $DINO token that was just recently launched goes without saying that we are changing the future of e-commerce.” Arbel Arif, CEO & Owner of Shopping.io.

About DINO LFG:

DINO LFG, is a meme coin with very strong utility.

DINO’s main goal is to bring real use cases and utility to $DINO’s holders, and with that integration they are taking the next step with that statement.

DINO has a strong loyal community, which holds many activities and games. Besides that, Dino’s community moderators are here to educate and to give crypto tips to whoever wishes to join.

Both teams are very excited for DINO’s integration on our main platform as a form of Payment and allowing this exclusive use case to more holders.

How does this work?

Filling your shopping bags with Shopping.io is as simple as can be. Sign-up for your account, browse through Shopping.io’s catalogue of products from major retailers, add the desired items to your cart, check-out and pay with DINO.

Now you’re also entitled to receive 20% $SHOP back to your wallet.

Shopping.io also has community representatives and a 24/7 live chat on its website, ready to answer any and all questions.

Shopping.io believes in the power of absolute freedom when it comes to E-commerce and changing the industry for the better, forever. One purchase at a time.

For more info, please visit:

DINO LFG:

Website , Twitter , Telegram, $DINO Chart , Staking

Shopping.io:

Website, Twitter, Telegram, Facebook, Reddit, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube





This is a press release.

