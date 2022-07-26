Dulce man, Shondo DeJesus indicted for assault, kidnapping in Indian Country

Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico announced today that Shondo DeJesus was arraigned on a two-count indictment charging him with assault resulting in serious bodily injury and kidnapping in Indian Country. DeJesus, 35, of Dulce, New Mexico, will remain in custody pending trial, which has not been scheduled.

A federal grand jury indicted DeJesus on July 14. On March 5, DeJesus allegedly assaulted a victim, identified in the indictment as Jane Doe, at his home in Ducle. Afterward, DeJesus allegedly kept Jane Doe in the home against her will until March 7. DeJesus allegedly committed the crimes on the Jicarilla Apache Reservation. Both DeJesus and Jane Doe are enrolled members of the Jicarilla Apache Tribe.

An indictment is only an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, DeJesus faces up to 10 years in prison for assault resulting in serious bodily injury and up to life in prison for kidnapping.

The Jicarilla Police Department investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Brittany DuChaussee is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today