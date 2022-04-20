Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with NATO Deputy Secretary General Geoan?

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today in Brussels with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoan?. Deputy Secretary Sherman shared U.S. priorities for the revision of NATO’s Strategic Concept, which will ensure that NATO remains ready to respond to the rapidly evolving 21st century security landscape. The Deputy Secretary also discussed NATO’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its defenses against Russian aggression, as well as U.S. efforts to support Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion.