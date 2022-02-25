Sherman’s Call with French, German, Italian, UK Counterparts

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with French, German, Italian, and UK Counterparts

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke this morning with French MFA Secretary General Francois Delattre, German MFA State Secretary Andreas Michaelis, Italian MFA Secretary General Ettore Sequi, and UK Minister of State for Europe and North America James Cleverly. Deputy Secretary Sherman and her counterparts firmly condemned Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine. The United States and its Allies and partners are imposing swift, coordinated, and severe costs for Russia’s violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Deputy Secretary Sherman expressed unwavering support for Ukraine and its people, and underscored the United States’ strong and enduring commitment to transatlantic unity.