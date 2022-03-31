Shea Owen Marsh Sentenced for Child Pornography Offense

Hurricane Man, Shea Owen Marsh Sentenced to Prison for Child Pornography Offense

HUNTINGTON, W.V (STL.News) A Hurricane man was sentenced today to more than three years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Shea Owen Marsh, 33, was sentenced to three years and five months in federal prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release. Marsh will also ordered to pay restitution to victims at a later date.

Marsh pleaded guilty in April 2021 to downloading videos and images of child pornography onto his cell phone several times while at his residence in Hurricane.

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson made today’s announcement. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) conducted the investigation.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence . Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin F. Scott prosecuted the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today