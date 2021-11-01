South Carolina: Shaw Industries to expand in Aiken County

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw), a leading global flooring provider, today announced plans to expand its operations in Aiken County. The approximately $400 million investment will create more than 300 new jobs at the manufacturing facility, which creates fiber used to manufacture residential carpet.

Located at 136 East Frontage Road in Aiken, Shaw’s expansion will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity and support future growth for new products. This location currently employs more than 600 associates.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Shaw team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. Aiken County was also awarded two Set-Aside grants, totaling $1,750,000, to assist with costs related to this project.

“The expansion of Shaw Industries Group, Inc.’s operations in Aiken County signals yet another vote of confidence by this great company in South Carolina and our people. Congratulations to Shaw on this $400 million investment that will create more than 300 new jobs for our citizens.” -Gov. Henry McMaster