Sharrie Ann Payne Arrested After Assaulting Police in Hingham

Hingham, MA (STL.News) A 28 year old Dorchester woman was arrested after she assaulted and injured an Officer.

On Monday July 6, 2020 at 8:36pm Officers were sent to the parking lot of the Hingham Yacht Club, 211 Downer Avenue, for a report that a driver may be intoxicated. The caller also said the driver was also honking her horn and playing loud music. An Officer approached the car to speak with the driver and she closed her window, began screaming and drove away. She drove to the other side of the lot and stopped. The Officer approached again on foot and the driver continued to scream, throwing her arms around in the car calling the Officer “racist” and said she was being harassed because she was black.

Another Officer arrived and attempted to speak with the driver but she closed her window and continued screaming that she was being harassed. In an attempt to deescalate the situation Officers called for a supervisor to respond. A Sergeant arrived and spoke with the driver attempting to explain they received a call from a person who concerned she may be intoxicated. The driver continued screaming that she was being harassed because of her skin color and called the Officers racial slurs. She closed her window again. The Sergeant continued to try to talk with her through the closed window. The driver said she was recording the incident and would post it online. The driver yelled that if she was drinking she was parked and not currently driving. The engine was running. She continued to scream and throw her arms around on her dashboard and console.

After several minutes, the woman lowered her window, reached out and grabbed the Sergeant by the arm and pulled him in toward her open window while still screaming. He broke free and grabbed her wrist telling her she was now under arrest for assaulting a Police Officer. She continued to pull away, twisting while trying to lock her car doors. Another Officer then reached in to grab her other wrist to control her and to help remove her from the car. She continued pulling away while trying to keep her door locked. She continued to keep her door closed and pull away from Officers. The Officers were able to open her door and she kicked the Sergeant in the groin. Another Officer went into the passenger side door in an attempt to remove the car keys but it was a push button ignition. Officers pulled her out while she continued to twist her body and try to pull away to break free. Once outside her car Officers were able to handcuff her and she continued to scream and try to pull away as they brought her to a police car.

A knife was found in the drivers door pocket. No alcohol was found in her car. Her car was towed. She was booked at the Hingham Police station and continued to be uncooperative, yelling and spitting in the direction of Officers and tried to hit the booking Lieutenant. This caused booking process to be stopped several times. She was not intoxicated.

Arrested was Sharrie Ann Payne, age 28, of 15 Abbot Street Apt. 3, Dorchester, MA. She was charged with: 1) Assault and Battery on a Police Officer 2) Assault and Battery on a Police Officer 3) Resisting Arrest 4) Disorderly Conduct. She was released on personal recognizance for arraignment on July 24, 2020 at Hingham District Court. Contact P.I.O. Sgt. Steven Dearth.

