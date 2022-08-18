Shane Anthony Pleads Guilty to Distribute Meth

Man, Shane Anthony Johnson Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine

(STL.News) A man who possessed over 150 grams of methamphetamine in Eldora, Iowa pled guilty on August 17, 2022.

Shane Anthony Johnson, age 45, from St. Anthony, Iowa, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine throughout the Northern District of Iowa.

In a plea agreement, Johnson admitted to being involved in the transport of 165 grams of methamphetamine before being apprehended by Eldora Police officers. It was later discovered Johnson had obtained approximately four ounces of methamphetamine from the same supplier before the date of his arrest.

Sentencing before United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Johnson remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Johnson faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years’ imprisonment and the following maximum penalties: (1) not more than life imprisonment, without the possibility of parole; (2) a fine of not more than $10 million; (3) a mandatory special assessment of $100; and (4) a term of supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life.

This case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jason Dorval Norwood.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today