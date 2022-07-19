Serdarryel Dave Sentenced for Possession of Firearm

Fort Myers Convicted Felon, Serdarryel Dave English Sentenced To Six Years In Prison For Possession Of A Firearm And Ammunition

U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell has sentenced Serdarryel Dave English, Jr. (39, Fort Myers) to six years in federal prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. The court also ordered English to forfeit the firearm and ammunition used in the offense. English had pleaded guilty on March 17, 2022.

According to court documents, on April 14, 2018, an officer with the Fort Myers Police Department was conducting uniformed marked patrol when she observed a dark Toyota sedan roll through a stop sign at the intersection of Lora Street and Polk Street in Fort Myers. The officer turned to follow the vehicle and make a traffic stop, but before she could she observed the car quickly turn onto Belmont Street where she briefly lost sight of it. Once on Belmont Street, the officer observed the vehicle turn into a driveway, and at that point she activated the vehicle police lights and conducted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, the officer identified the front-seat passenger as English. During a search of the vehicle, the officer found a loaded handgun magazine between the passenger seat and door jam, adjacent to where English had been sitting. The magazine had a Smith and Wesson logo and was loaded with four rounds of .380 caliber ammunition.

A further search of the vehicle revealed a .380 caliber Smith and Wesson pistol without an attached magazine. The firearm was chambered with one round of .380 caliber ammunition, matching the ammunition in the magazine found in the car. At the time, English had prior felony convictions and was therefore prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.

This case was investigated by the Fort Myers Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Simon R. Eth.

This is another case prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Middle District of Florida, U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.

