Sensex surges nearly 900 points to hits fresh record high

Tracking positive global cues and amid optimism over a possible Fed pivot, BSE barometer Sensex on Thursday hit a fresh record high of 62,400 as it rallied nearly 900 points.

Meanwhile, its NSE counterpart Nifty50 hit a fresh 52-week high and was trading above the 18,500 mark, just 150 points shy of the record high level ahead of the monthly F&O expiry.

Gains were led by IT heavyweights , , and . Apart from this, twins also added to the rally seen on Dalal Street.

The banking benchmark index Nifty Bank also hit a new lifetime high in trade today.

More to come…