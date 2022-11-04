Sensex rises! These stocks rallied over 15% on BSE in today's trade

NEW DELHI: Several stocks rallied as much as 15% in Mumbai trading on Friday even as equity benchmarks, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, traded in the green amid brisk buying in frontline bluechip counters.

Stocks that surged in excess of 15% included, Danlaw Technologies(19.99%), Goa Carbons(19.99%), Palash Securities(19.99%), Olatech .(19.96%), Cerebra Integrat(19.88%), ACI Infocom(19.23%), Genus Prim Infr(18.17%) and Ltd.(16.28%).

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 113.95 points up at 60950.36, while the 50-share index, NSE closed 64.45 points up at 18117.15.

In the Nifty50 index, 27 stocks closed in the green, while 23 stocks ended in the red.

Meanwhile, stocks such as Olatech Solutions Ltd., Promax Power Ltd., , and Rainbow Childrens . hit their fresh 52-week high, while Pace E-Commerce ., , S M Gold, and touched their new 52-week low in today’s trade.