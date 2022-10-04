Sensex rises! These stocks gained over 10% on BSE

NEW DELHI: A number of stocks rose in excess of 10% on BSE as domestic equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, ended in the green on Tuesday.

These high-performing stocks that rallied more than 10% during the session included, Murudeshwar Cera(14.24%), Indo Nat Ltd(13.88%), Gennex Labs(PP)(13.58%), Angel Broking(12.35%), Sportking India(11.98%),

(11.77%), M&M Financial(11.58%), Apar Industries(11.3%), (11.18%) and MIRC Electronic(10.42%).

The 30-share Sensex ended 1276.66 points up at 58065.47, while the 50-share Nifty index closed 386.95 points up at 17274.3.

In the Nifty 50 index, 48 stocks ended in the green, while 2 stocks closed in the red.

Meanwhile, stocks such as

, BSL Ltd, Rhetan TMT Ltd., and Safari Ind hit their fresh 52-week high, while , , , Marsons Ltd and touched their new 52-week low in today’s trade.