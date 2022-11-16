Sensex rises! But these stocks fell 5% or more in Wednesday's session

NEW DELHI: Several stocks plunged in excess of 5 per cent in Mumbai trading on Wednesday even as equity benchmark BSE Sensex traded 107.73 points up at 61980.72 amid brisk buying in frontline bluechip counters.

On the BSE, Aravali Sec Fin(down 12.84 per cent), Ishita Drugs(down 11.50 per cent), Market Creators(down 11.29 per cent), Suraj Ltd(down 10.80 per cent) and Emmessar Biotech(down 10.09 per cent) stood among the top losers in today’s trade.

In the Nifty pack, 20 stocks closed in the green, while 30 stocks ended in the red.

The index closed 6.25 points up at 18409.65.

On the BSE, , , Pace E-Commerce ., and Healthy Life Agritec Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows, while , , , and Shervani Ind touched their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade.

