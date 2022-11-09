Sensex falls! These stocks fell 5% or more in Wednesday's session

NEW DELHI: Several stocks plunged in excess of 5 per cent in Mumbai trading on Wednesday even as equity benchmark BSE Sensex traded 151.6 points down at 61033.55 amid brisk selling in frontline bluechip counters.

On the BSE, Humming Bird Educat(down 19.75 per cent), NRB Bearings(down 17.04 per cent), NDA Securities(down 16.06 per cent), Ltd.(down 11.60 per cent) and Caprihans India(down 11.43 per cent) stood among the top losers in today’s trade.

In the Nifty pack, 15 stocks closed in the green, while 35 stocks ended in the red.

The index closed 45.8 points down at 18157.0.

On the BSE, Pace E-Commerce ., , , Ltd. and Gautam Gems(PP)hit their fresh 52-week lows, while , , Khaitan(India), and touched their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade.

