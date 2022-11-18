Sensex falls! These stocks fell 5% or more in Friday's session

NEW DELHI: Several stocks plunged in excess of 5 per cent in Mumbai trading on Friday even as equity benchmark BSE Sensex traded 87.12 points down at 61663.48 amid brisk selling in frontline bluechip counters.

On the BSE, Jointeca Edu(down 19.86 per cent), Ltd.(down 14.52 per cent), Retro Green Revoluti(down 11.54 per cent), Beryl Drugs(down 10.34 per cent) and Purple Entertainment(down 10.26 per cent) stood among the top losers in today’s trade.

In the Nifty pack, 14 stocks closed in the green, while 36 stocks ended in the red.

The index closed 36.25 points down at 18307.65.

On the BSE, Ambalal Sarabhai, , Pace E-Commerce ., and Arshiya hit their fresh 52-week lows, while , , , and touched their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade.

