Seniors are the only age group with more poverty. Here's why

A million more seniors fell into poverty last year. It was the only age group that saw a rise.

It’s likely to get worse as inflation soars at the fastest pace in 40 years.

Congress needs to act with targeted help now and adjust future COLA calculations, advocates say.

The seniors are not all right.

A million more seniors age 65 years and older fell into poverty last year, boosting the percentage in poverty to 10.3%, from 8.9% in 2020 and the highest level since 2002, according to the latest Census Bureau data.

That’s in stark contrast to the 4.5-percentage point drop in child poverty to a record low 5.2%. And even more telling, older adults are the only age segment that experienced an increase. In total, almost 6 million older adults live below the poverty level.