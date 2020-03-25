Sells Man Tracy Antonio Sentenced to Prison for Sexal Abuse

(STL.News) – On February 18, Tracy Antonio, 25, of Sells, Ariz., was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Judge Raner C. Collins to 37 months of imprisonment, to be followed by a lifetime term of supervised release. Antonio must also register as a sex offender and follow sex offender conditions while on supervised release. Antonio previously pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Between November 12, 2015 and March 23, 2017, Antonio engaged in sexual intercourse with two victims, who were both less than 16 years old at the time. The crimes occurred near Sells, Ariz., on the Tohono O’odham Nation Reservation. Antonio is an enrolled member of the Tohono O’odham Nation, as were both victims.

Tohono O’odham Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Erica Seger and Frances Kreamer Hope, District of Arizona, Tucson, prosecuted the case against Antonio.

