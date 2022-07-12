Sells: Kyle Devan Cachora Sentenced for Assault

Sells Man, Kyle Devan Cachora Sentenced to 25 Months for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

On Thursday, Kyle Devan Cachora, 28, of Sells, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps to 25 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Cachora previously pleaded guilty to Assault With a Dangerous Weapon.

On July 2, 2020, Cachora, an enrolled member of the Tohono O’odham Nation, stabbed a Tohono O’odham woman. The offense occurred on the Tohono O’odham Nation in San Xavier, Arizona.

The FBI and Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Frances M. Kreamer Hope, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today