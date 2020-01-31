Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Zahorodnyuk

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodnyuk in Kyiv, Ukraine. Secretary Pompeo and Defense Minister Zahorodnyuk discussed U.S. support for Ukraine’s efforts to strengthen its resilience against Russia’s aggression and to implement important defense sector reforms. The Secretary reiterated that U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering.

